Main importers of Azerbaijani fruits and hazelnuts named

"Russia is first among the importers of fruits and vegetables from Azerbaijan."

According to Trend, the statement came from head of the Phytosanitary control service under the Ministry of Agriculture Jamal Guliyev.

He said Azerbaijani hazelnuts are mainly bought by European countries.

"Cotton wares are mainly exported to Turkey, Russia and forage to Georgia, Iran, Iraq and Turkey. Azerbaijan currently exports agricultural production to nearly 50 countries," he said. 

News.Az


