Main reason of divorces in Azerbaijan named

+ ↺ − 16 px

Problems after divorce in Azerbaijan appear mainly in the families with children.

According to Trend, the statement came from chief of department on information and analytical studies of the State Committee for Problems of Family, Women and Children Elgun Safarov.

He said main problems after divorces are related to custody, alimony payment, registration.

Safarov informed that children from such families often receive psychological assistance. He also noted that problems after divorce in Azerbaijan often appear over property sharing.

"One of the most frequent problems during divorce is related to inofficial marriages. Therefore, we recommend to register marriage officially along with having a religious one," he said.

Safarov added that by the information of the State Statistical Committee, in the first six months of 2016, Azerbaijan recorded 6281 divorces.

According to the committee representative, domestic violence is the main problem of divorces in Azerbaijan. Infertility, drug addition, cheating and material state are also among the main reasons.

The number of divorces has grown in Azerbaijan.

By statistics, Azerbaijan recorded 12,764 divorces in 2015.

News.Az

News.Az