Maintaining close relations with Central Asian countries among Azerbaijan’s foreign policy priorities: AIR Center head

Maintaining close relations with Central Asian countries is one of the priorities in Azerbaijan’s foreign policy, Farid Shafiyev, Chairman of the Baku-based Center of Analysis of International Relations (AIR Center), said on Monday.

Shafiyev made the remarks while speaking during a roundtable discussion themed “Azerbaijan-Kazakhstan: Regional Cooperation”, News.Az reports.

The AIR Center chairman noted that bilateral relations between Azerbaijan and Kazakhstan are developing day by day.

Shafiyev added that today’s event focused on the bilateral cooperation agenda between the two countries, the current situation in the region, as well as the current innovations in Kazakhstan.

