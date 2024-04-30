Maintaining tension in Middle East ‘source of deep concern’, says Azerbaijani FM

+ ↺ − 16 px

Maintaining tension in the Middle East is a source of deep concern, Azerbaijan’s Foreign Minister Jeyhun Bayramov said on Tuesday.

Speaking at the 3rd session of the Arab Economic and Cooperation Forum with the countries of Central Asia and the Republic of Azerbaijan in Doha, Bayramov noted that Baku believes in a just and sustainable resolution of the conflict based on the ‘two-state’ formula.

The top diplomat also emphasized Azerbaijan’s ongoing commitment to alleviating the humanitarian consequences of the conflict for the Palestinian people.

