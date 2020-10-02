Major General: Victorious spirit of Azerbaijani servicemen to ensure victory
The task of the Azerbaijani military personnel is to fight to the last drop of blood and destroy the Armenian armed forces to gain victory, Major General Hikmat Hasanov said, the Azerbaijani Defense Ministry said on Friday.
"For this purpose, fighting and victorious spirit of our soldiers is high enough," Hasanov said.