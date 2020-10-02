Yandex metrika counter

Major General: Victorious spirit of Azerbaijani servicemen to ensure victory

  • Azerbaijan
  • Share
Major General: Victorious spirit of Azerbaijani servicemen to ensure victory

The task of the Azerbaijani military personnel is to fight to the last drop of blood and destroy the Armenian armed forces to gain victory, Major General Hikmat Hasanov said, the Azerbaijani Defense Ministry said on Friday. 

"For this purpose, fighting and victorious spirit of our soldiers is high enough," Hasanov said.


News.Az 

Similar news

honor Patriotic War martyrs

Latest News

Archive

Prev Next
Su Mo Tu We Th Fr Sa
  1 2 3 4 5 6
7 8 9 10 11 12 13
14 15 16 17 18 19 20
21 22 23 24 25 26 27
28 29 30 31      