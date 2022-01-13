Major global companies interested in Azerbaijan's renewable energy potential – President Aliyev

+ ↺ − 16 px

The world's major companies are interested in Azerbaijan's renewable energy potential, said President Ilham Aliyev.

The head of state made the remarks Thursday at a groundbreaking ceremony for the “Khizi-Absheron” Wind Power Plant, to be built in Azerbaijan, News.Az reports.

He emphasized that the creation of the wind power plant is a very important and significant project in many ways.

“This is a wonderful indicator. It is also a signal for other potential investors to take further steps without wasting time. I must also say that the world's major companies are interested in Azerbaijan's renewable energy potential,” the head of state said.

“At present, the Ministry of Energy of Azerbaijan is in talks with several leading companies of the world, and I repeat, there is a combination of different factors involved. There is a positive opinion about the stability, peace and development of our country in the world, i.e. there are ideas that reflect the truth, the predictability of our policy and at the same time, strong industrial potential, economic independence, energy security and trained personnel. In other words, these are the main factors. These factors are of great importance for any investor,” President Aliyev added.

News.Az