Major terrorist attack prevented in Turkey
- 01 Nov 2018 08:42
- 22 Jan 2026 03:37
- 134894
- Region
- Share https://news.az/news/major-terrorist-attack-prevented-in-turkey Copied
A terrorist attack was prevented in Turkey’s south-eastern Mardin province, the Turkish media reported on Nov. 1.
As a result of a special operation being conducted by the provincial police, a truck loaded with 250 kilograms of explosives was revealed.
Reportedly, during the operation, five people who were planning to commit a terrorist attack in the city center were detained.
The names of the detainees, as well as other details of the operation were not disclosed.
News.Az