Major terrorist attack prevented in Turkey

A terrorist attack was prevented in Turkey’s south-eastern Mardin province, the Turkish media reported on Nov. 1.

As a result of a special operation being conducted by the provincial police, a truck loaded with 250 kilograms of explosives was revealed.

Reportedly, during the operation, five people who were planning to commit a terrorist attack in the city center were detained.

The names of the detainees, as well as other details of the operation were not disclosed.

News.Az 

