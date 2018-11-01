Major terrorist attack prevented in Turkey

+ ↺ − 16 px

A terrorist attack was prevented in Turkey’s south-eastern Mardin province, the Turkish media reported on Nov. 1.

As a result of a special operation being conducted by the provincial police, a truck loaded with 250 kilograms of explosives was revealed.

Reportedly, during the operation, five people who were planning to commit a terrorist attack in the city center were detained.

The names of the detainees, as well as other details of the operation were not disclosed.

News.Az

