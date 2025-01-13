Majority of Greenlanders support joining US - poll

A plane carrying Donald Trump Jr., the son of President-elect Donald Trump, arrives in Nuuk, Greenland, on Jan. 7, 2025. Emil Stach/Ritzau Scanpix/AFP via Getty Imaages

A recent poll reveals that most Greenlanders are in favor of the territory joining the United States.

According to a poll by Patriot Polling released Sunday, 57.3 percent of respondents approve of Greenland becoming part of the U.S. Just 37.4 percent disapproved of the potential acquisition and 5.3 percent are undecided about the move, News.Az reports, citing US media. President-elect Trump has in recent days floated the idea of acquiring Greenland, a Danish territory. He said owning Greenland is an “absolutely necessity.”While the survey only polled 416 people in Greenland and is the first of its kind, it signals support for Trump’s larger international plans.According to FiveThrityEight’s poll rankings, Patriot Polling only receives a 1 star rating out of three.The survey noted that it’s the first time the group has conducted a poll outside of the U.S. It was also conducted during a visit made by Donald Trump Jr., the president-elect’s son.Trump has reiterated his desire to purchase Greenland, as the country has been of strategic importance to the U.S. since at least the Cold War.Observers have largely brushed aside the idea that the U.S. could realistically acquire Greenland. Danish Prime Minister Mette Frederiksen stressed that Greenland is not for sale as the acquisition conversation continued to flow from the president-elect.

News.Az