Majority of hospitalized Azerbaijani citizens with COVID-19 not vaccinated - TABIB

Some 96 percent of citizens who were infected with coronavirus (COVID-19) and hospitalized in Azerbaijan from March to date are unvaccinated citizens, Ramin Bayramli, chairman of the Board of the Association for Management of Medical Territorial Subdivisions (TABIB), wrote on Twitter.

Bayramli also called on citizens to be vaccinated and thereby reduce the level of threat posed by the COVID-19 pandemic for Azerbaijan and the lives of its citizens.

News.Az

