Majority of Karabakh's Armenian population not in favor of abandoning Aghdam-Khankendi road: Azerbaijani official

+ ↺ − 16 px

The majority of the Armenian population of Azerbaijan’s Karabakh region does not support the idea of abandoning the Aghdam-Khankendi road, Elchin Amirbayov, the representative of the President of Azerbaijan for special assignments, said in an interview with Deutsche Welle, News.Az reports.

"We know that this opinion about rejecting the Aghdam-Khankendi road, which is the second road to be used for transportation of humanitarian cargo, is not shared by all the population. But these people are intimidated, they do not have any right to express themselves, and those who do are being persecuted. But we still want to find the solution," he said.

Amirbayov pointed out that Azerbaijan has shown utmost flexibility in contact with the major stakeholders, such as Russia, the US, and the EU, in order to find a solution.

"I think that the more this situation continues, the more we are distant from the prospect of resumption of the real peace process, where we would have to resume discussions on a draft peace agreement, restoration of communication links and delimitation of the borders," he added.

The food convoy sent from Baku for the Armenian residents of Azerbaijan’s Karabakh region has been waiting for passage on the Aghdam-Askeran-Khankendi road for the 10th day in a row.

Two trucks with 40 tons of flour have been in front of the Russian peacekeepers' post on the Aghdam-Askeran-Khankendi road since August 29. Employees and volunteers of the Azerbaijan Red Crescent Society spend the night in tents set up on the territory.

The delivery from the Azerbaijani side was supposed to be picked up by another truck, from the other side of the post, however, the criminal separatist regime created by Armenia in Khankendi, doesn't allow it to take on the cargo.

On August 29, the Azerbaijani Red Crescent Society organized the delivery of food to meet the needs of people of Armenian origin living in Azerbaijan's Karabakh economic region. At the initial stage, it was planned to deliver 40 tons of flour along the Aghdam-Khankendi road.

News.Az