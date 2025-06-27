Malaysia and Indonesia urge quick resolution of Sabah-Ambalat maritime dispute

+ ↺ − 16 px

Malaysia and Indonesia have agreed to strengthen their efforts to resolve longstanding border and maritime disputes, including those concerning Sabah and the resource-rich Ambalat Block, Prime Minister Datuk Seri Anwar Ibrahim announced.

During his discussions with Indonesian President Prabowo Subianto in conjunction with his visit to Jakarta, Anwar said both leaders also acknowledged Sabah's strategic role in shaping ongoing negotiations, particularly those concerning maritime boundaries and potential joint development initiatives in contested areas such as Ambalat, News.Az reports citing foreign media.

He said both nations are committed to strengthening bilateral ties by addressing sensitive issues through mutual respect, established legal frameworks, and diplomatic engagement.

"Both sides are making serious efforts to settle these issues in the spirit of close friendship and trust that has existed for nearly half a century.

"We also discussed the inclusion of Malaysian territories, particularly Sabah, in these bilateral engagements.

"I would like to express my appreciation for Indonesia's continued loyalty and trust in strengthening this relationship, including taking into account Sabah's views in maritime border discussions so that any agreements reached are fairer and concluded more promptly," he said.

Anwar made these remarks during a joint press conference with Prabowo, held as part of his working visit to Indonesia.

Anwar added that the maritime and border discussions included the potential for joint development initiatives, such as in the Ambalat area, to benefit communities on both sides, particularly those living near the border.

"While the issue of Ambalat may take time if pursued through traditional means, we have agreed that joint development could be a more productive and timely approach, providing immediate benefits for both nations and improving livelihoods along the frontier," he said.

He also said both governments have instructed their respective ministers and officials to accelerate negotiations and cooperation, particularly in resolving outstanding territorial claims and enhancing economic collaboration.

Meanwhile, Prabowo said both countries had agreed to commence economic cooperation in the disputed maritime areas, even as legal discussions continue.

"We have agreed on border matters, which may still take time to resolve technically, but in principle, both sides are committed to a solution.

"Take the Ambalat issue... While we work through the legal complexities, we also want to begin economic cooperation, which we refer to as joint development.

"Whatever resources we discover in the sea, we will explore together. We have agreed that we must act in the interest of our nations and our people," he said.

Both leaders also exchanged views on international issues, including developments in Iran, Gaza, Myanmar, and ongoing tensions in Southeast Asia.

