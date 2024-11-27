Malaysia confirms second mpox case

+ ↺ − 16 px

Malaysia has detected its second mpox case in the last three months.

The Health Ministry confirmed that the patient is in stable condition and has been isolated, News.Az reports, citing Malaysian media. The latest case involves a 34-year-old Malaysian man who had traveled internationally within the past 21 days.The country’s first mpox case was reported in September. The World Health Organization (WHO) declared mpox a global public health emergency for the second time in two years in August, due to the spread of a new variant of the virus from Congo to neighboring countries.Mpox, previously known as monkeypox, is a viral disease that can spread through close contact with infected individuals, small wild animals, or contaminated materials. Symptoms include rashes or lesions, flu-like fever, headaches, muscle aches, back pain, weakness, and swollen lymph nodes. The WHO renamed the virus in 2022 to avoid stigmatization and racist associations.

News.Az