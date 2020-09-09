Malaysia strongly urges Armenia to fulfill int'l obligations regarding occupation of Azerbaijan's lands

+ ↺ − 16 px

Malaysia gives its full support to Azerbaijan when it comes to the Nagorno-Karabakh conflict, and has always shown its support and solidarity for Azerbaijan at the multilateral fora through The Non-Aligned Movement (NAM), The Organisation of Islamic Cooperation (OIC) and the United Nations (UN), Ambassador of Malaysia to Azerbaijan Dato’ Yubazlan Yusof told Trend.

“Malaysia reaffirms the sovereignty, territorial integrity and inviolability of the borders of Azerbaijan and the inadmissibility of the use of force by Armenia,” added the ambassador

The ambassador added that Malaysia will continue to support international efforts for the immediate, complete and unconditional withdrawal of all Armenian Armed Forces from all occupied territories of Azerbaijan.

“Malaysia strongly urges the Government of Armenia to fulfill its international obligations, adherence to all UN resolutions and end their occupation of Azerbaijan's territories, as it is the only viable and long-term solution to the root causes of the conflict,” noted the ambassador.

In terms of recent Armenian provocation on the border area with Azerbaijan, which resulted in casualties, including among the civilian population of Azerbaijan, the ambassador expressed deepest condolences to the loss of lives.

“Malaysia calls for an immediate end to the fighting and for the parties involved, to take necessary steps to de-escalate the situation outside of the Nagorno-Karabakh conflict region,” noted the ambassador.

News.Az

