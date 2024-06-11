Malaysia to buy corvette warships from Türkiye

+ ↺ − 16 px

Malaysia signed a memorandum of understanding on Monday to purchase three Turkish corvette warships, Türkiye's Secretariat of Defense Industries (SSB) announced on Monday, News.Az reports citing Anadolu Agency.

Attending a ceremony in the capital Ankara, Defense Minister Mohamed Khaled Nordin presented Malaysia's letter of acceptance to procure the naval vessels to be built by Turkish defense firm STM, the SSB said in a statementSSB President Haluk Gorgun, who attended the event held at the secretariat from the Turkish side, said the memorandum of understanding marks a new chapter of strategic partnership between the two countries' defense industries."The successful execution of this project will ensure that the Turkish defense industry is prioritized as a provider in the Royal Malaysian Navy’s other projects in the 15 to 5 Transformation Program to be implemented in the coming period," Gorgun said.He underlined that Türkiye would "develop together with friendly and brotherly countries, sharing our technologies, know-how, and expertise in the defense industry."

