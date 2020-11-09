Malaysian media outlet highlights liberation of Shusha

+ ↺ − 16 px

Malaysian news agency Bernama has posted an article highlighting President of Azerbaijan Ilham Aliyev` announcement that Azerbaijan’s ancient city of Shusha has been liberated from occupation.

“Shusha, which was under occupation for twenty-eight and a half years, has been liberated! Shusha is free now! We have returned to Shusha! We have won this historic victory on the battlefield. 8 November 2020 will forever remain in the history of Azerbaijan. This history will live forever,” said Azerbaijan’s president,in his address to the nation, the agency reported.

"President Aliyev also said that the victory is won on the battlefield and not at the negotiating table."

"I have said many times that, despite all the statements, there are military solutions to this conflict, the Armenia-Azerbaijan Nagorno-Karabakh conflict, and we are proving it on the battlefield today. Nearly 30 years of meaningless negotiations did not bring us any closer to the result.

“Our ancient historical lands had been under occupation for almost 30 years. In the process of negotiations, the Armenian side simply wanted to gain time, strengthen the status quo and perpetuate it. Over the years, signals sent to Azerbaijan from various power centres were repeatedly urging us to put up with the situation. However, showing determination, courage and political will, we did not go for any agreement that did not meet the interests of the Azerbaijani people," Bernama quoted the Azerbaijani head of state as saying.

News.Az