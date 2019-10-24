Malaysian PM to visit Azerbaijan for Non-Aligned Movement summit

+ ↺ − 16 px

Malaysian Prime Minister Mahathir Mohamad will make a working visit to Azerbaijan to participate in the 18th Summit of the Non-Aligned Movement (NAM), the Malaysian Foreign Ministry said on Thursday, Xinhua reported.

Mahathir is scheduled to be in the country's capital Baku on Oct. 25 and Oct. 26 and will deliver a statement during the general debate as well as have bilateral meetings with his counterparts to discuss matters of mutual interest.

The Malaysian prime minister is expected to highlight the importance of NAM to stand united in working together in addressing common challenges in a globalized world and to underscore the importance of the movement's neutrality.

The NAM Summit is held every three years. It is a forum for 120 member states to discuss issues of importance in politics, security, development, social and others.

News.Az

News.Az