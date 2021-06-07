Maldives' representative elected to chair 76th UN General Assembly session

+ ↺ − 16 px

The Maldives' representative Abdullah Shahid has been elected to chair the 76th session of the UN General Assembly.

In the voting held on Monday 143 countries supported Shahid, and 48, Afghanistan's Zalmai Rassoul. There were no abstentions. Shahid is the Maldives' Foreign Minister.

The General Assembly's president is elected on a rotational basis by five regional groups. This year the post was to go to a representative of the Asia-Pacific Region. Shahid will take office at the beginning of September to hold the post for one year.

