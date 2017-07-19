Malena Mard: EU supports territorial integrity of Azerbaijan

+ ↺ − 16 px

Minister of Economy of Azerbaijan Shahin Mustafayev has with head of the EU mission in Azerbaijan Malena Mard.

According to the Ministry, Mustafayev stressed that Azerbaijan's cooperation with the European Union is developing, noting that Ambassador Mard, whose term of office has expired, carried out fruitful activities in our country.

Head of the EU mission to Azerbaijan Malena Mard stressed that the European Union supports the territorial integrity of Azerbaijan. She noted the great potential for the development of economic cooperation between the European Union and Azerbaijan, along with the energy sector, and stressed the importance of expanding ties in other areas.

