Malena Mard: I will get back to work in Swedish foreign ministry

+ ↺ − 16 px

Head of the EU Delegation to Azerbaijan Malena Mard said on Friday that she will complete her term of office in the country on August 31.

The new head of the EU Azerbaijan Delegation will soon be announced in Brussels, Mard told reporters, APA reported.



Mard said she will get back to work in the Foreign Ministry of Sweden.



“My family will also return with me to Stockholm. But we will come to Azerbaijan. We have friends here. Two sons of mine have lived here for four years. They plan to come to Azerbaijan again,” she added.

News.Az



News.Az