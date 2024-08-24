Mali declares national disaster due to severe flooding

+ ↺ − 16 px

Mali has declared a national disaster in response to severe flooding caused by torrential rains.

This was announced in a statement released after an extraordinary Cabinet meeting chaired by Col. Assimi Goita, the president of the transition government of the West African state, News.Az reports.The government reported that since the start of the rainy season until August 22, 2024, there have been 122 flooding incidents across 17 regions and the Bamako district. These floods have impacted 7,077 households, affecting 47,374 individuals, including 14,451 men, 13,576 women, and 19,347 children.The floods have resulted in 30 fatalities and have also caused incidents of house collapses, lightning strikes, and strong winds in various regions.

News.Az