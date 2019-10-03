Mali declares national mourning after deadly jihadist raids on military camps

+ ↺ − 16 px

Malian troops backed by foreign allies on Wednesday launched a hunt for scores of soldiers listed as missing after one of the deadliest attacks in a seven-year-old jihadist insurgency, France 24 reported.

At least 25 troops were killed after militants aboard heavily-armed vehicles raided two military camps at Boulkessy and Mondoro near the border with Burkina Faso, according to a provisional toll.

Fifteen jihadists were killed in the raids, according to government figures, which began early Monday and were quelled more than a day later.

Around 60 soldiers were listed as missing -- 78, according to a security source -- but late Wednesday the Malian army said 11 had returned to their base.

It is unknown whether the others have been killed or captured.

"Operations to secure the area are under way with Mali's partners," a Malian military source said.

"Our objective is to consolidate our presence in Boulkessy and to focus on soldiers of whom we are currently without news."

President Ibrahim Boubacar Keita declared three days of national mourning would begin on Thursday, according to a government statement.

Hundreds of angry youths and wives of soldiers demonstrated outside a military camp in the capital Bamako late Wednesday.

Some demonstrators burned tyres to block off the avenue.

"We came here because the government is not telling the truth about the number of dead," a woman demonstrator told AFP.

"It's our husbands, the red berets, who are at Boulkessy."

"My father is a soldier, he's at Boulkessy, and I haven't any news of him," said 15-year-old Ali Oumar Diakite. "They're lying to us. The army is under-equipped."

