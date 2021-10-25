Malta to lift social distancing rules for indoor events

+ ↺ − 16 px

Social distancing rules in Malta will be lifted at seated events with no more than 300 fully vaccinated and mask-wearing people, Health Minister Chris Fearne announced on Monday, Xinhua reports.

Speaking in parliament during a debate on the health budget for next year, Fearne said the new measure applies from Nov. 1 for restaurants, bars and other establishments as well as weddings and other events.

As from mid-November, the same rule will be extended to standing events too, he said.

Fearne said the plan depends on whether the COVID-19 situation remains stable, with the health system able to cope with the demand of patients. Health authorities reported 13 new cases on Monday.

With 219 active cases, Fearne said that Malta is handling the pandemic in the best way possible. "Our success story lies in the fact that we were efficient in our vaccination process and we have no plans of slowing down," he said.

From Nov. 15, all healthcare workers, teachers and people who live in institutions will receive vaccine booster shots, according to the government plan. Malta has administered over 870,000 vaccine doses, 45,000 of which are booster doses.

News.Az





