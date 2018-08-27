Yandex metrika counter

Mammadyarov draws with Carlsen in 8th round of Sinquefield Cup

  • Sports
  • Share
Mammadyarov draws with Carlsen in 8th round of Sinquefield Cup

Azerbaijani Grandmaster Shahriyar Mammadyarov played for a draw with Norwegian Magnus Carlsen in the eighth round of the Sinquefield Cup.

The chess tournament takes place in Saint Louis. All other plays ended in a draw as well, AzVision reports.

After eight rounds Karuana leads with 5 points. Places from the second to the fifth are divided by Mammadyarov, Grischuk, Aronian and Carlsen (4.5 points).

News.Az


News.Az 

Similar news

honor Patriotic War martyrs

Latest News

Archive

Prev Next
Su Mo Tu We Th Fr Sa
  1 2 3 4 5 6
7 8 9 10 11 12 13
14 15 16 17 18 19 20
21 22 23 24 25 26 27
28 29 30 31      