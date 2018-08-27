Mammadyarov draws with Carlsen in 8th round of Sinquefield Cup
- 27 Aug 2018 05:55
- 22 Jan 2026 03:37
- Sports
Azerbaijani Grandmaster Shahriyar Mammadyarov played for a draw with Norwegian Magnus Carlsen in the eighth round of the Sinquefield Cup.
The chess tournament takes place in Saint Louis. All other plays ended in a draw as well, AzVision reports.
After eight rounds Karuana leads with 5 points. Places from the second to the fifth are divided by Mammadyarov, Grischuk, Aronian and Carlsen (4.5 points).
News.Az