Mammadyarov: Talks with Armenia suspended

Negotiations with Armenia on Nagorno-Karabakh are currently stopped, Azerbaijan's Foreign Minister Elmar Mammadyarov has said.

Oxu.Az reports that he was speaking at the Diplomatic Academy of the Russian Foreign Ministry.

According to him, the Armenian side does not want to negotiate:

"We proposed to continue substantive negotiations, but the Armenian side does not go for it. On April 2, parliamentary elections will be held in Armenia. We proposed to hold talks after this date. "

According to the minister, the non-settlement of the conflict is the main obstacle to the development of the region:

"Azerbaijan and Armenia have been face to face with this problem for almost 30 years. Yesterday, Russian Foreign Minister Sergey Lavrov and I discussed in detail the ways of settling the Nagorno-Karabakh conflict. This is discussed during our meetings not only by us, the ministers, but also by the heads of the states of Azerbaijan and Russia. "

The Azerbaijani Foreign Minister noted that Armenia must show political will to resolve the conflict:

"Those who deal with the settlement of this conflict know well what the main problem is. To resolve the conflict, Armenia must first withdraw its troops from the occupied territories, and the security of the region should be ensured.

"Then Azerbaijani forced migrants must return to their native lands. It is necessary to restore communications, the railway line. All this will contribute to the economic development of the region. Then it will be necessary to consider the issue related to the status of Nagorno-Karabakh. During yesterday's meeting with Lavrov, we also discussed these issues. I want to note once again that the main issue is the return of Armenian servicemen to their barracks. All these issues will be solved consistently. "

Touching on the tension on the contact line of the troops, the Azerbaijani Foreign Minister said that the Azerbaijani side agreed to conduct monitoring on the investigation of incidents on the contact line of the troops:

"They say let's conduct monitoring to investigate incidents on the contact line of the troops. To which we give consent. However, this should be an integral part of a major plan. Let the Armenian troops leave the occupied lands, then we will proceed to this.

"As long as Armenian armed units are present on these lands, incidents will continue. "

