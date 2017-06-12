Mammadyarov: Time to change ‘status quo’

+ ↺ − 16 px

"The time has come to change the status quo."

We continue the negotiations on the document on the Nagorno-Karabakh conflict, Foreign Minister Elmar Mammadyarov told a press conference following his meeting with his Estonian counterpart Sven Mikser, APA reported.



He noted that there were negotiations on the same document during the Saint Petersburg and Moscow meetings.



“Based on that document, we discussed ways of advancing towards resolving the conflict. We want the negotiations to be substantive. Azerbaijan’s stance is well known. The time has come to change the status quo. The presidents as well as the co-chairs state that the status quo is unacceptable,” he said.

News.Az

