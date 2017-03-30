Man attacked by own dog during BBC interview

+ ↺ − 16 px

A man has died after he was attacked by his own dog in north London.

The Staffordshire bull terrier, which is not a breed prohibited under the Dangerous Dogs Act, injured the 41-year-old in Wood Green on 20 March. The man, named locally as Mario Perivoitos, suffered injuries to his throat and was taken to hospital, but was pronounced dead two hours later.

He was taking part in a BBC documentary at the time of the attack.

Neighbours said his pet Staffie was a “good dog”, but that Mario, of Cypriot heritage, was a troublemaker and would often bring back people and cause a lot of noise and disorder.

