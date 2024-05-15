Man City beat Tottenham to move top of Premier League

+ ↺ − 16 px

Erling Haaland scored twice as Manchester City beat Tottenham 2-0 on Tuesday and moved to within one win of a record fourth-straight Premier League title, News.Az reports citing AP.

The three-time defending champion will go into the final round of games on Sunday with a two-point lead over second-place Arsenal.City hosts West Ham in its last league game of the season, while Arsenal is also at home against Everton.Haaland fired City ahead in the 51st minute at Tottenham Hotspur Stadium when he converted Kevin De Bruyne’s cross from close range.He struck his second from the penalty spot in the first minute of stoppage time after Pedro Porro had brought down Jeremy Doku.Victory means City is in control of its own fate in the race for the title, despite being pushed right to the wire by Arsenal.Guardiola is now within touching distance of a sixth league championship in seven seasons.No other English team has managed to win four top flight titles in a row, while City is also looking to secure back-to-back league and FA Cup doubles.

