Man City complete signing of Egyptian forward Marmoush from Frankfurt

Manchester City have completed the signing of Egyptian forward Omar Marmoush from Bundesliga side Eintracht Frankfurt on a four-and-a-half-year contract, the Premier League club confirmed on Thursday.

Neither clubs revealed the finiancial details, but British media reported that the deal to sign the 25-year-old Egypt international was worth around 70 million euros ($72.80 million) plus bonuses, News.Az reports, citing foreign media. Marmoush, who becomes City third signing of the January transfer window after the arrivals of centre backs Abdukodir Khusanov and Vitor Reis, has scored 37 goals and provided 20 assists in 67 matches since joining Frankfurt from fellow German side VfL Wolfsburg in 2023."With Pep (Guardiola), his technical staff and the world-class facilities here, players have everything they need to become better. That was really enticing for me when I had the chance to come here," Marmoush said in a statement."I cannot deny I also want to win trophies. City have been the most successful club in England for many, many years, so I know I am joining a winning environment and winning culture... I want to become a valued member of this winning team."I really am looking forward to getting going, meeting the other players and showing the Manchester City fans what I can do."Marmoush has netted 15 times in the Bundesliga this season, making him the second-highest goalscorer behind Bayern Munich striker Harry Kane.Capped 35 times for his country, Marmoush has also had spells at Egyptian side Wadi Degla, as well as loan moves at St Pauli and VfB Stuttgart.Reigning Premier League champions City are fifth in the table and trail leaders Liverpool, who have a game in hand, by 12 points.

