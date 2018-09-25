Man dies in explosion at Yerevan medical center

+ ↺ − 16 px

Preliminary evidence indicates that an oxygen tank was a cause of explosion

A man was killed in an explosion in Yerevan's Surb Grigor Lusavorich medical center today, Vestnik Kavkaza reported.

The alert was received at 12:05. Preliminary evidence indicates that an oxygen tank was a cause of explosion.

Police officers are working at the scene to clarify the reason of the explosion and the identity of the killed, news.am reported.

News.Az

News.Az