Man dies in explosion at Yerevan medical center
- 25 Sep 2018 11:24
- 22 Jan 2026 03:37
- Region
Preliminary evidence indicates that an oxygen tank was a cause of explosion
A man was killed in an explosion in Yerevan's Surb Grigor Lusavorich medical center today, Vestnik Kavkaza reported.
The alert was received at 12:05. Preliminary evidence indicates that an oxygen tank was a cause of explosion.
Police officers are working at the scene to clarify the reason of the explosion and the identity of the killed, news.am reported.
News.Az