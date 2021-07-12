Yandex metrika counter

Man hit by cluster-munition bomblet in Azerbaijan's Fuzuli

  • Noncategory
  • Share
Man hit by cluster-munition bomblet in Azerbaijan's Fuzuli

A person was hit by a cluster-munition bomblet in Azerbaijan's Fuzuli, according to the district prosecutor's office.

On July 12, at about 11:00 (GTM +4), as a result of the explosion of the bomblet used by Armenia during the Patriotic War, a resident of the Yevlakh district, Elshan Khalilov (born 1987), received serious injuries.

Klalilov worked as a driver at Korpu-Bina-Tikinti LLC.

The incident took place on the territory of the Garakhanbayli village [liberated from the Armenian occupation during the 44-day Patriotic War].


News.Az 

Similar news

honor Patriotic War martyrs

Latest News

Archive

Prev Next
Su Mo Tu We Th Fr Sa
  1 2 3 4 5 6
7 8 9 10 11 12 13
14 15 16 17 18 19 20
21 22 23 24 25 26 27
28 29 30 31      