A person was hit by a cluster-munition bomblet in Azerbaijan's Fuzuli, according to the district prosecutor's office.

On July 12, at about 11:00 (GTM +4), as a result of the explosion of the bomblet used by Armenia during the Patriotic War, a resident of the Yevlakh district, Elshan Khalilov (born 1987), received serious injuries.

Klalilov worked as a driver at Korpu-Bina-Tikinti LLC.

The incident took place on the territory of the Garakhanbayli village [liberated from the Armenian occupation during the 44-day Patriotic War].

News.Az