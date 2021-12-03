Yandex metrika counter

Man of Armenian origin who attacked Azerbaijani serviceman neutralized: Defense Ministry

  • Azerbaijan
  • Share
Man of Armenian origin who attacked Azerbaijani serviceman neutralized: Defense Ministry

The Azerbaijani serviceman, who was on combat duty at one of the positions of the Azerbaijan Army in the Khojavend region, was attacked by a person of Armenian origin on December 3 at about 13:00, the Defense Ministry of Azerbaijan said on Friday, News.Az reports.

The very person tried to seize a weapon, according to the ministry.

After shooting in the air, with the aim of self-defense Azerbaijani serviceman neutralized the provocateur, who had attacked him.

The incident was reported to the Command of the Russian peacekeeping forces and the Russian-Turkish Joint Monitoring Center.

The investigation is underway.


News.Az 

Similar news

honor Patriotic War martyrs

Latest News

Archive

Prev Next
Su Mo Tu We Th Fr Sa
  1 2 3 4 5 6
7 8 9 10 11 12 13
14 15 16 17 18 19 20
21 22 23 24 25 26 27
28 29 30 31      