Man of Armenian origin who attacked Azerbaijani serviceman neutralized: Defense Ministry

The Azerbaijani serviceman, who was on combat duty at one of the positions of the Azerbaijan Army in the Khojavend region, was attacked by a person of Armenian origin on December 3 at about 13:00, the Defense Ministry of Azerbaijan said on Friday, News.Az reports.

The very person tried to seize a weapon, according to the ministry.

After shooting in the air, with the aim of self-defense Azerbaijani serviceman neutralized the provocateur, who had attacked him.

The incident was reported to the Command of the Russian peacekeeping forces and the Russian-Turkish Joint Monitoring Center.

The investigation is underway.

News.Az