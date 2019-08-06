Man removing car from Yerevan-Sevan motorway explosion scene arrested

+ ↺ − 16 px

Criminal charges have been brought against a resident of Abovyan city, along the lines of the criminal case which Armenia's Investigative Committee is investigating on charges of using violence against a representative of the authorities, and obstruction of justice and investigation.

According to the committee's information and public relations division, this man was arrested.

The person is the bodyguard of former MP, businessman Melik Manukyan. He had unlawfully removed the Range Rover from the scene of last week’s explosion on the Yerevan-Sevan motorway and fled the scene.

Criminal charges were brought against him, the court granted the investigator’s petition to remand him in custody. The investigation is still in progress, News. am reported.

As reported earlier, an explosive device was placed under a bridge on the Yerevan-Sevan highway, and it was detonated on August 2, while a Range Rover and Nissan Patrol were passing over that bridge. Both cars sustained damages. There were no casualties and injuries in the incident.

News.Az

News.Az