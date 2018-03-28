Yandex metrika counter

Man swallowed by escalator in Turkey - VIDEO

A shocking moment was captured in Istanbul when a man steps onto the escalator only to find that it’s collapsing just below his feet.

The footage first shows a stream of people walking down the escalator, which was out of action for repairs, at Ayazaga Metro station in Istanbul, Turkey.

But it suddenly began moving causing a line of people to simultaneously fall down the metal stairs.

As the man steps onto the stairs, they suddenly disappear beneath him and he disappears.

A split second earlier he can been seen hanging on to the railing before losing grip and vanishing into the gaping hole, before the metal stairs close over him.

A man was reportedly trapped beneath the escalator for an hour before being rescued by firefighters and taken to hospital with minor injuries, the Sun reported.

News.Az 

honor Patriotic War martyrs

