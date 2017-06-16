Man tasered, arrested outside UK parliament

+ ↺ − 16 px

British armed police arrested a man believed to be carrying a knife just outside the capital’s parliament building on Friday.

“At 11.10 on Friday a man was detained near to the Palace of Westminster,” a Metropolitan Police statement read, according to Anadolu Agency.

“The man -- aged in his 30s -- was arrested on suspicion of possession of a knife,” it added.

There are no reports of injuries so far and the area has been cordoned off.

Friday’s incident took place outside the Carriage Gates, very close point to where Khalid Masood stabbed police officer Keith Palmer to death after running over several civilians on Westminster Bridge in a terror attack in March.

News.Az

