Man Utd complete signing of Bryan Mbeumo from Brentford
Photo: Getty Images
Manchester United have officially announced the signing of forward Bryan Mbeumo from Brentford.
According to sources, the transfer fee exceeds £70 million ($94 million), News.Az reports.
The Cameroon international has signed a contract until June 2030, with the option to extend for a further year, Manchester United said in a statement.
Last season, Mbeumo, 25, scored 20 Premier League goals, the fourth highest in the league, and registered a further eight assists. Since Brentford’s promotion to the top flight, Mbeumo has averaged an impressive 18 goal contributions per season.
Bryan Mbeumo said: “As soon as I knew there was a chance to join Manchester United, I had to take the opportunity to sign for the club of my dreams; the team whose shirt I wore growing up.
“My mentality is to always be better than I was yesterday. I know that I have the spirit and character to reach another level here learning from Ruben Amorim and playing alongside world-class players.
“Everybody told me about the environment that is being created here and how exciting the plans are for the future. This is a massive club, with an incredible stadium and amazing fans, we are all really determined to challenge for the biggest trophies.”
Jason Wilcox, Director of Football, said: “Bryan’s goals and assists record in the Premier League is exceptional, his remarkable consistency has put him amongst the most productive players in England for the last three seasons.
“Bryan’s belief in our project and determination to join the club confirmed that he was the perfect fit for Manchester United and the culture that we are developing.
“We are delighted to have secured another one of our primary targets ahead of the pre-season tour. The experience in the US will be the perfect opportunity for Bryan to work with Ruben and his new team-mates as we prepare for an exciting season ahead.”
