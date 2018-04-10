Manat and US dollar stay at previous level at currency auction

Today the Central Bank of Azerbaijan has held the next currency auction.

"The auction was conducted with participation of the State Oil Fund. The weighted average exchange rate formed at the level of AZN 1.7000 to the US dollar," the CBA reported.

At the previous currency auction on 5 April the weighted average rate also reached AZN 1.7000 to the dollar.

News.Az

