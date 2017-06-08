Manat finding its place - minister

+ ↺ − 16 px

“Azerbaijan is taking serious steps to ensure macroeconomic stability and reduce impacts of external shocks on the economy,” Minister of Economy Shahin Mustafayev said at the Azerbaijan-EU business forum.

According to him, as a result of these measures, manat rate stabilized: “Our national currency is finding its place (rate)”.



Speaking about health in banking sector, Mustafayev noted that several steps are being taken in this direction: “We are able to accelerate steps for health of banking system in order them to have access to financial recourses of the business subjects”.

