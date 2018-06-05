Yandex metrika counter

Manat grows to euro and falls to ruble and lira

The Central Bank of Azerbaijan has announced the exchange rate of the Azerbaijani manat to foreign currencies.

The Central Bank of Azerbaijan announced the manat rate to euro for June 5 at the level of AZN 1.9869 (June 4 - AZN 1.9875), the US dollar at AZN 1.70 (AZN 1.70), the Russian ruble at AZN 0.0274 (AZN 0.0273) and the Turkish lira at AZN 0.3703 (AZN 0.3665), according to abc.az.

