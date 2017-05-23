Manchester Arena terror attack: 23-year-old man arrested

+ ↺ − 16 px

A 23-year-old has been arrested in connection with the terror attack that struck Manchester Arena late Monday night.

A 23-year-old has been arrested in connection with the terror attack that struck Manchester Arena late Monday night, the Greater Manchester Police have confirmed. The BBC reports that the man was arrested in Chorlton near Morrisons store by armed police.

The arrest comes barely 12 hours after 22 people, including the perpetrator, were killed in a suicide attack towards the end of American pop singer Ariana Grande’s concert in Manchester. At least 59 people were injured in the attack. Security personnel have said the threat level in the United Kingdom continues to be ‘severe’ which means another attack could take place soon. The police are still investigating whether the suicide bomber acted alone or whether there were others linked to the attack. Media in the United Kingdom have reported of heavy police presence along the streets.

In her remarks, Prime Minister Theresa May condemned the attack in strong words saying terrorism will not change the culture and way of life of those living in the United Kingdom. She also said that the police and investigators believe that they know the identity of those behind the attack but cannot reveal it for now.

This is the worst attack in the United Kingdom since the 2005 London bombings and the worst ever in northern Britain.

News.Az

News.Az