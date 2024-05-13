Manchester City back atop Premier League

+ ↺ − 16 px

Reigning champions Manchester City are back on top of the English Premier League standings after beating Fulham 4 - 0 on Saturday, News.Az reports citing Anadolu Agency.

Croatian defender Josko Gvardiol rallied Manchester with two goals in the 13th and 71st minutes, at Craven Cottage.The Sky Blues' English midfielder Phil Foden also netted in the 59th minute then Argentine attacker Julian Alvarez made the final score with a late goal from a penalty kick in the 96th minute.Man City are at atop the standings with 85 points, while Arsenal, which have not won the Premier League title since the 2003 - 04 season, follow with 83 points, with two weeks left in fixtures.The heated title race continues as the Gunners will take on Manchester United on Sunday, while Manchester City will face Tottenham Hotspur on Tuesday.In the last week of the season, Arsenal will play Everton, while the Sky Blues will face West Ham United.

