Manchester City legend Bernardo Silva signs with Real Madrid

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Portuguese international Bernardo Silva has officially signed a two-year contract with Real Madrid, securing his move to the Spanish powerhouse until June 30, 2028. The 31-year-old midfielder joins the club on a free transfer following the expiration of his contract with Manchester City.





Silva's high-profile move brings an end to a legendary, trophy-laden nine-year tenure at the Etihad Stadium. Having joined Manchester City from Monaco in 2017, the playmaker established himself as one of the most decorated figures in the club's history. During his 460 appearances, he scored 76 goals and helped the English side capture an extensive array of silverware. His massive trophy haul includes six Premier League titles, a UEFA Champions League trophy, three FA Cups, five League Cups, three Community Shields, a FIFA Club World Cup, and a UEFA Super Cup, News.Az reports, citing Al Jazeera.

The midfielder reportedly chose Real Madrid over strong interest from rivals Barcelona, driven by the project presented by newly appointed head coach José Mourinho.

The move serves as a major tactical statement for Real Madrid's hierarchy as they look to rebuild and establish absolute dominance following a rare trophyless season. Silva will officially join the squad alongside Mourinho next month when the club's intensive pre-season training schedule gets underway.

News.Az