Manchester United and Chelsea draw in the central match of the 10th round of the Premier League
"Manchester United" drew 1-1 with London’s "Chelsea" in their home match during the 10th round of the English Premier League.According to News.Az, the game took place at Old Trafford. Bruno Fernandes scored for "Manchester United" (70th minute, penalty), while Moisés Caicedo equalized for "Chelsea" (74th minute).
On October 28, Erik ten Hag was dismissed as head coach of "Manchester United," and Ruud van Nistelrooy stepped in as interim manager. Under Van Nistelrooy’s leadership, the team secured a 5-2 victory over "Leicester" in the English League Cup. From November 11, Portuguese coach Ruben Amorim is set to take over as manager.
"Chelsea" now has 18 points and ranks 4th in the league table, while "Manchester United," with 12 points, sits in 13th place.