+ ↺ − 16 px

Atalanta BC midfielder Ederson has reportedly made a key decision regarding a possible summer move to Manchester United, with the Brazilian now said to be prioritizing a transfer to Old Trafford, News.Az reports, citing Manchester Evening News.

United continue to be strongly linked with the 26-year-old midfielder, and recent developments suggest the chances of completing a deal have increased significantly.

The Premier League side are believed to have made progress in negotiations and could make Ederson their first signing of the summer transfer window.

Several reports have even claimed that a verbal agreement has already been reached between Manchester United and Atalanta over a deal for the Brazilian international ahead of the summer market reopening.

According to transfer reports, Ederson has now “paused” discussions with other clubs and is focusing entirely on a potential move to United while negotiations between the two clubs continue.

Although United are reportedly in advanced talks with Atalanta, the club has yet to make a final decision that would allow the midfielder to formally complete his move to Old Trafford.

It has been widely reported that Manchester United are planning to strengthen their midfield this summer as they search for a long-term replacement for Casemiro, who is expected to leave the club when his contract expires at the end of the season.

Ederson is believed to be valued at around £38.3 million by Atalanta, with the proposed package consisting of an initial £34.5 million fee plus additional add-ons.

Atalanta head coach Raffaele Palladino recently commented on Ederson’s future after the midfielder remained an unused substitute during the club’s 1-1 draw against ACF Fiorentina on Friday night.

Palladino said: “Ederson out? It was a decision we agreed with the boy because there’s something going on in the transfer market.

“The fact that such a player is being followed by such a big club should be a source of pride.”

Ederson is not the only midfielder linked with a move to Manchester United this summer. Nottingham Forest F.C. star Elliot Anderson is also reportedly on the club’s shortlist of transfer targets.

Manchester City F.C. are also said to be interested in Anderson, who is reportedly valued at around £100 million.

News.Az