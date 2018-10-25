MANDARIN ORIENTAL, MUNICH LAUNCHES BAVARIAN DRIVING EXPERIENCE AND LUXURY ACCOMMODATION OFFER

+ ↺ − 16 px

Hong Kong, 24 October 2018 – Mandarin Oriental, Munich is offering sports car lovers an exclusive driving experience in a BMW i8 as part of a new luxury accommodation package. Through an exclusive partnership with Munich-based Sixt Rent a Car, guests can enjoy spending a day exploring Bavaria in the sporty version of the BMW plug-in hybrid series as part of the five-star hotel’s German Autobahn Adventure offer.



With a hotel-provided map of picturesque routes and famous sights, guests can enjoy driving through the scenic Bavarian countryside, finding old race tracks and taking a spin on the autobahn. Munich is the home of BMW, so guests can visit the city’s architecturally stunning BMW World, where the carmaker’s current models are on display, and neighbouring BMW Museum to discover the company’s engineering breakthroughs of the past.



Guests will receive a BMW-themed welcome treat on arrival, VIP car delivery and pick-up at the hotel and free valet-parking and battery charging as part of the German Autobahn Adventure package, an exciting fusion of style, speed and sustainability.



The German Autobahn Adventure package is priced from EUR 1,075 per night, and includes:



• Luxury Accommodation

• Daily breakfast for two

• A special BMW-themed welcome treat

• All the advantages of driving on the German autobahn in a BMW i8, available for 24 hours, including hotel delivery and pick up

• Free-valet parking service, including car recharging

• No-queue tickets to the BMW Museum

• Map of scenic driving routes in Bavaria

Cars provided by Sixt Rent a Car. Rental terms and conditions apply. The 24-hour period of car use starts from time of delivery. An extended rental time is available upon request and at an additional cost.



The German Autobahn Adventure package is available for a minimum of two nights’ stay until August 2019 and is subject to availability. Reservations can be made at www.mandarinoriental.com.



