Many children injured after car crashes at central China school VIDEO

Many children injured after car crashes at central China school VIDEO

+ ↺ − 16 px

Many students were injured Tuesday after a car crashed outside a primary school in central China's Hunan province, state media said.

#Carcrashes into people outside primary school in central #China



Multiple students were injured after a car crashed into people outside a primary school in central China on Tuesday morning pic.twitter.com/gf67Zzjmou — News.Az (@news_az) November 19, 2024

Many schoolchildren were injured, the specific casualties are being investigated, News.Az reports, citing foreign media.

Video circulating on Chinese social media that matched images of the school online appeared to show the aftermath of the incident, with dozens of children running in panic away from the site of the crash.Several people, including a young child, can be seen lying on the ground.Another showed a bloodied man being beaten with sticks by passersby as he lay on the ground next to an SUV.Many initial videos of the incident already appeared to have been removed from China's tightly controlled social media platforms.The crash took place outside Yong'an primary school in the central Chinese city of Changde.China has seen several mass casualty incidents in the past week, sparking extensive discussion online about the rising number of seemingly random acts of violence against civilians.Last Monday, a man killed 35 people and wounded more than 40 more when he rammed his car into a crowd in the southern city of Zhuhai -- the country's deadliest attack in a decade.

News.Az