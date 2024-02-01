Many external forces stand against peace between Azerbaijan and Armenia: Israeli political scientist

+ ↺ − 16 px

Peace treaties and border delimitation processes among states are interrelated and interdependent, Yuri Bocharov, an Israeli political scientist told News.Az.

Bocharov was commenting on the sixth meeting of the State Commissions on border delimitation and security between Azerbaijan and Armenia, which took place on Wednesday.

According to the political scientist, a peace treaty is impossible if one of the parties refuses to extend a hand of peace and keeps holding a weapon.

“Delimitation is the process of determining borders and territorial claims between countries. Of course, in this process, countries must reach agreements on borders, water resources, economic zones and other aspects. These agreements are usually included in peace treaties that put an end to conflict,” he said

As for the ongoing peace talks between Baku and Yerevan, Bocharov said it is difficult to predict how this process will result in. “There are too many forces in Armenia, even outside the borders of Azerbaijan and Armenia, who stand against peace between the two countries,” the political scientist added.

News.Az