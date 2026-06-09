Many global airlines continue suspension of Dubai flights

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Many international airlines continue to suspend, cancel or delay the resumption of flights to and from Dubai, leaving passengers facing ongoing schedule changes due to the situation in the Middle East, News.Az reports, citing Gulf News.

The disruption, which began at the start of the conflict on February 28, has affected carriers across Europe, North America and Asia. Some Dubai routes remain paused until August, September, or even until the end of the summer season.

Travellers with confirmed bookings are being advised to check airline websites and mobile apps before heading to the airport, as flight schedules remain subject to further adjustments.

Aegean Airlines has cancelled flights to and from Dubai until August 31, while Air Canada has cancelled services to Dubai and Tel Aviv until September 7. Cathay Pacific has suspended its Dubai and Riyadh routes until August 31, and Singapore Airlines has extended the suspension of its Singapore–Dubai service until August 2.

British Airways has also pushed back several Middle East routes, with flights to Dubai, Tel Aviv, Bahrain and Amman suspended until the end of the summer season and currently scheduled to resume on October 25. The airline is expected to return with a reduced schedule on certain routes, including Dubai.

European carriers are among those experiencing the most significant disruption, as airlines continue adjusting capacity across the region amid ongoing airspace security concerns.

Air France has suspended flights to Dubai and Beirut until June 17, while KLM has halted Dubai flights until August 2. KLM services to Riyadh and Dammam remain suspended until July 12.

Lufthansa Group airlines are also maintaining widespread suspensions in the Middle East. Lufthansa, SWISS and ITA Airways will continue suspending flights to Dubai until September 13, while Lufthansa, SWISS, Austrian Airlines and Brussels Airlines have suspended services to Abu Dhabi, Amman, Beirut, Dammam, Riyadh, Erbil, Muscat and Tehran until October 24.

Eurowings, another Lufthansa Group carrier, has suspended flights to Dubai, Abu Dhabi and Amman until October 24.

Wizz Air has also suspended flights from mainland Europe to Dubai, Abu Dhabi and Amman until mid-September, while flights to Medina have been cancelled indefinitely.

However, the disruption is not uniform across the industry, with some airlines gradually restoring services while others remain cautious.

Air Astana plans to resume regular flights from Almaty to Dubai from June 20, with Astana–Dubai services beginning on July 10. The airline has adjusted its flight routes to operate via Pakistan due to the closure of Iranian airspace, stating that the change is intended to ensure safety and reliability.

The Almaty–Dubai route is expected to increase from limited weekly flights to daily services by July 6, while Astana–Dubai will start with three weekly flights from July 10 before expanding to daily operations by August 3.

Passengers holding rebooked tickets for departures up to July 31 are allowed to change bookings free of charge to earlier flights starting from June 20 for Almaty departures and July 10 for Astana departures.

Aegean Airlines said it continues to monitor the situation in line with aviation authority guidance and will keep adjusting its schedule on affected routes. Passengers with cancelled flights may request refunds or credit vouchers, or change their bookings through the airline’s call centre without reissue fees or fare differences.

News.Az