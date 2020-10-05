Map of Armenia's missile attacks on Azerbaijan revealed

+ ↺ − 16 px

Chairman of the Board of the Azerbaijani Center for International Relations Analysis Farid Shafiyev shared on his Twitter account a map showing the missile attacks of Armenia on various territories of Azerbaijan.

Shafiyev noted that the shelling of civilian infrastructure from the territory of Armenia, including strategic water supplies, is actions that can lead to the death of people, they contradict the Geneva Convention.

"Armenia is aimed at expanding provocations and involving third parties in the conflict," he added.

News.Az