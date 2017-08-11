Marathon to be held in Azerbaijan's Ganja

+ ↺ − 16 px

"Ganja Marathon 2017" will be held on the initiative of Heydar Aliyev Foundation in September 17.

According to Oxu.Az, the marathon is organized with the support of the Public Association for Regional Development of the Heydar Aliyev Foundation and the Executive Power of Ganja. The marathon starts from the Arc de Triomphe and passes along Nizami Ganjavi Avenue, Javad Khan Street, Ganjachay Boulevard, Shah Ismail Khatai Avenue to Heydar Aliyev Park Complex.

Every citizen over 16 years old who has passed the registration can take part in the "Ganja Marathon 2017".

News.Az

