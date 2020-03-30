March 31 – Day of Genocide of Azerbaijanis

+ ↺ − 16 px

The Day of Genocide of Azerbaijanis is commemorated in Azerbaijan on March 31.

The massacre of Azerbaijanis and repressions committed against them should be considered as the bloodiest page of the world history of the 20th century. On March 31, 1918, the Baku Commune and the Armenian nationalists committed unprecedented violence in the history of mankind by perpetrating massacres and executions.

Members of the Armenian Dashnak party in concert with Soviet Bolsheviks massacred about 20,000 innocent Azerbaijani people, including the elderly, women and children, starting on the night of March 30, 1918.

During March-April 1918, hundreds of Azerbaijanis were executed by Armenians in Baku, Shamakhy, Guba, Mughan and tens of thousands of people were expelled from their lands.

Armenian Bolshevik troops led by Stepan Shaumyan massacred thousands of people, burnt Islamic shrines and confiscated the 400-million-manat estate of Baku residents. Tezepir Mosque was bombed, and one of the magnificent architectural buildings, Ismailiyyeh, was burnt down.

The genocide policy pursued against Azerbaijanis was not limited to Baku. Armenian dashnaks killed 8,027 Azerbaijanis, including 2,560 women and 1,277 children, in 53 villages of Shamakhy, 110 km west of Baku, on March 31. Also, 16,000 Azerbaijanis were murdered in 122 villages of Guba, northern Azerbaijan.

The evidence of the Armenian vandalism in Guba is the burial of remains of the genocide victims. The burial was discovered during the construction of a stadium in Guba in 2007.

It was proven that people, whose remains were found in a mass grave in Guba region, were killed by Armenians in 1918.

Along with Azerbaijanis killed with extreme cruelty, thousands of Lezgis, Jews and people of other nationalities living in Guba at the time were also exposed to violence.

The Armenian dashnaks also burnt thousands of villages in Lenkeran, Mughan, and Nagorno-Karabakh and killed thousands of people there.

About 150 villages in the mountainous part of Karabakh, 115 in Zangazur, 211 in Iravan province and 92 in Kars region were razed to the ground; people were executed with brutality.

The Special Investigation Commission set up by the Azerbaijan Democratic Republic on July 15, 1918, collected a great number of documents and submitted them to the government. In 1919, the Azerbaijani parliament made a decision on marking March 31 as the day of Azerbaijanis' genocide.

Though this date was essentially forgotten during the Soviet times, relevant investigations on the tragedy were carried out and books were published after Azerbaijan gained independence from the USSR in 1991.

President Heydar Aliyev issued a decree on March 26, 1998, to commemorate March 31 as the Day of Azerbaijanis' Genocide.

